This Penticton art duo were one of two winners to win a $100 prize at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, April 1, 2022, at the first-ever Ignite the Arts’ Sculpture Contest. (Logan Lockhart -Western News)

Popular festival returns to make Penticton ‘cultural capital of B.C.’ again

The second annual Ignite the Arts Festival runs from March 24 to April 2

Let the countdown begin, Penticton.

It’s almost time for the city to welcome back hundreds of artists and thousands of additional spectators for the second annual Ignite the Arts Festival, set to begin on March 24.

The festival features 10 days of performances, competitions, theatrical plays and mural unveilings.

More than $60,000 was put back into Penticton’s economy last spring, as a result of the event’s inaugural edition, according to Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford.

“Our hotel bills alone for the artists were close to $13,000,” Crawford said at that time, prompting him to add that Penticton became the cultural capital of B.C. for a 10-day stretch last spring.

Close to 600 artists from across the province arrived in Penticton in 2022, for the first-of-its-kind celebration of arts and culture.

With two weeks until this year’s edition of the festival kicks off, the gallery has announced its lineup of musicians, artists and performers that will be in the Peach City, from March 24 to April 2.

The Dream Cafe, Tempest Theatre and Cannery Brewing have been announced as among the several featured venues.

Events from last year, like the popular sculpture contest at Okanagan Lake Park, will return.

READ ALSO: Creativity shines at Ignite the Arts’ Sculpture Contest in Penticton

The Penticton Art Gallery took to Facebook on Friday, March 10, to announce the pending arrival of performers from across B.C., while letting the countdown for the Ignite the Arts officially begin.

This year’s lineup also includes a performance from storyteller Andre Begin, also known as the “Man from Eldorado.” Begin recently appeared at the 2023 Rendezvous Festival in Whitehorse, Yukon.

The Tempest Theatre, meanwhile, is challenging attendees of the festival to get creative by writing and performing 60-second plays in front of professional judges.

Full festival details, as well as tickets, can be found here.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Ignite the Arts Festival a ‘tremendous’ success for community and economy

READ ALSO: Penticton’s ‘Man from Eldorado’ takes the magic of storytelling back to the Yukon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

