Popular Vernon lawn bowling tournament returns

JCI Vernon and BDO Canada LLP are teaming up again for the return of the popular Lawn Days of Summer lawn bowling tournament, open to teams of four over three Wednesday evenings in August at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park. The beneficiary of this year’s tournament – back after a two-year COVID hiatus – is the Archway Society for Domestic Peace. (Photo submitted)

The Lawn Days of Summer lawn bowling tournament is back after a two-year break.

This year JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer is partnering with the Archway Society for Domestic Peace, leaders in empowering women, children and families to live with dignity and respect, free from domestic and sexual violence.

JCI Vernon and BDO Canada LLP are proud to incorporate this community-oriented society into their fun networking event.

The fifth annual JCI Vernon’s Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO tournament will take place over three Wednesday evenings in August: Aug. 10, 17 and 24. The event is held at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park.

“We are excited to bring this event back to the Vernon community after being unable to host live events,” says co-chair John Dent. “Bringing more awareness to a local society that does such important work in our community makes the return of this event feel all the more important.”

Co-chair Michael Isobe adds, “this is a super fun event, and a great way to spend a couple of evenings after work with other young professionals, relaxing, throwing a few bowls, and raising money for a good cause.”

Team registrations for this fun tournament are still open. The entry fee is $300 for a team of four. The players do not need to be the same four each night. Your entry will give you fun games, prizes, and more. No experience in lawn bowling necessary. Please contact the event coordinators at jcivernonevents@gmail.com for registration.

READ MORE: JCI goes lawn bowling

READ MORE: JCI lawn bowling goes green



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileGirls bowlingOutdoors and RecreationVernon