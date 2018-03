Predator Ridge managed to craft up some funds for local recreation.

“We are stoked to announce that we raised $2,760 for the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative at this past weekend’s Winter Artisan Market,” the Vernon resort announced recently.

“Thank you to all our awesome vendors and for everyone who came to support such an awesome community initiative!”



