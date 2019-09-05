Princeton community rallies together to search for lost Abbotsford dog

Princeton is proving there are no bounds to caring as the community helps search for a lost dog.

In this case, though, the lost pup isn’t a local. Mordy, a large white labradoodle from Abbotsford, went missing in Princeton in late August.

Owner Angie Palfrey said Mordecai (Mordy) went missing on the afternoon of Aug. 26.

“Our niece was driving home with him after a visit in Penticton,” she reported on Facebook. “He is a very shy, skittish white labradoodle. He wears a red and black checkered collar and has a tattoed ear.”

Angie and her husband Jared spent some time searching for Mordy in the Princeton area but had to return home without him on Aug. 29.

“We are so grateful to the amazing Princeton community for their incredible kindness and support while we were there,” Angie wrote in another post. “We know you all will continue to keep an eye out for him and pray for his safe return, and for that we are truly thankful.”

P’trish Bird-Hurtubise is one of the people helping search for Mordy and said there have been random sightings of the dog since it went missing, including one that drew her out late in the evening for another search.

“We had heard Mordy had run down a path where a very steep is and the area where a destructive bear has been living,” Bird-Hurtubise reported in a Facebook post, also admitting she is terrified of bears. “But we couldn’t miss a potentially perfect opportunity to re-unite Mordy with his family, that lives hours away.”

One of the sightings came just Wednesday, with Kassidy McCutheon making an all-caps Facebook post: “MORDYS IN THE MINE SUBDIVISION!!!!”

“I had no treats or anything, we had no idea we would find him, but he’s still OK!” wrote McCutcheon.

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, Mordy still hadn’t been found, but given the number of people on the lookout for him, the sentiment being expressed is that it is only a matter of time.

“Know that his family cannot be here to search for themselves … I know that if he were mine, I would feel comforted knowing that people are trying when I couldn’t,” wrote Bird-Hurtubise in another post.

