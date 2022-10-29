Program gearing up for bigger Vernon facility

The Cycle Cycle program in Vernon is holding a fundraiser Nov. 4 to raise funds for a new facility to operate out of. (Cycle Cycle image)

Between stacks of wheels, rows of chains, frames and pedals, some local residents have been repairing bikes for more than 30 years.

But the cramped quarters have become too small for Cycle Cycle, Vernon & District Association for Community Living’s (VDACL) therapeutic training programs for people with developmental disabilities. Grown out of the old Quonset hut next to the Venture Training recycling depot, the program would like to relocate to a better facility.

“We have sort of hit a wall in terms of growth of the program due to the limitations of current facility,” said Ken Ogden, VDACL manager of technology and communications.

The huts were really designed for storage, not as a workplace one would spend seven hours a day year-round. The other issue is that the hut is small; there is no showroom for the refurbished bikes and customers must pass through the crammed workshop to see the bikes for sale.

The program envisions more of a retail environment with the shop and storage in the back, a proper change room, lunchroom and bathroom for staff and participants.

To help build that dream, the program has seen community support during its recent bike drive, and now for the upcoming Retro Dance Party, taking place Nov. 4 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. Tickets are available at vdacl.ca.

“People want a better Cycle Cycle facility to buy used bikes from, and better working conditions for our staff and people with developmental disabilities that work in the program,” said Ogden.

The program, established in 1991, is a community partnership to provide a designated collection site for the public to dispose of unused or abandoned bicycles found on their property. Program participants earn an honorarium, learn job and safety skills while contributing to their community.

Program participants and staff clean up, repair or strip bicycles for parts. In return, Cycle Cycle provides valuable training and experience for participants and is a resource for affordable bicycles in Vernon.

READ MORE: Fall two-week bike challenge gears up in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon employee dodges sick days for 50 years

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CyclingfundraiserVernon