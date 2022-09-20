Project opens doors for North Okanagan youth

More than $9,600 raised for NOYFSS through the Home Depot Orange Door Project

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx (left) accepts a cheque for $9,607.16 from Vernon Home Depot employees Linda De Groot (from left), Deanna McNeil, Paul Gislason and Marilin Comley. The money was raised early in the summer during Home Depot’s Orange Door Project. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Home Depot has once again built support for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

Home Depot’s Orange Door project, which ran for 27 days from May 31 to June 26, gathered donations at its checkouts and online (orangedoorproject.ca). Those donations, to the tune of $9,607.16, will help NOYFSS in providing free educational groups and counselling services for youth in high-risk situations, including those facing homelessness or living on their own.

“The Orange Door Project does so much and this will help our youth programs,” said NOYFSS fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx.

Through the Orange Door Project, The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 124 organizations that work to prevent and end youth homelessness nationwide. The foundation has invested more than $50 million into these organizations since 2013.

“We’re very excited to be associated with NOYFSS through our store, and our customers support the program,” said Paul Gislason, Vernon Home Depot manager.

The supports offered by NOYFSS can help solidify safe housing, giving youth in the region opportunities to succeed no matter their circumstances.

The Orange Door Project is held twice a year, once in spring and once in the late fall-early winter. The last two projects at the Vernon branch have resulted in more than $18,000 for NOYFSS.

READ MORE: North Okanagan youth organization opens door to donation

READ MORE: Forum gives Coldstream election candidates chance to be heard



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFamiliesNorth Okanagan Regional District