Prospera Place (Photo - @bensteiner00/Twitter)

Prospera Place launching new VIP experience with Kelowna winery

The new VIP lounge is open starting tonight (Oct. 19) when the Rockets host Brandon

There’s a new VIP experience available at Kelowna’s Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s downtown arena, in collaboration with 50th Parallel Estate Winery, is bringing the new experience for VIP and club seat members.

Located between sections 104 and 105, the lounge resembles the 50th Parallel experience with winery-inspired decor, a new bar, and multiple large screen televisions.

“We are excited to be a part of the Kelowna Rockets community and even more excited to be able to invite fans to experience a little piece of 50th Parallel Estate at Prospera Place,” said Sheri-Lee Turner-Krouzel, 50th Parallel Estate owner.

Included in the bar is a wide variety of 50th Parallel’s award-winning wines.

“We are very honoured to be invited to sponsor the Club Seat Lounge,” said Curtis Krouzel, 50th Parallel Estate owner. “This opportunity is very unique in that we are able to partner with such a great institution of hockey in our community and bring a new level of experience to the arena that will bring a new sense of ownership to the club seat & VIP seat holders. It was very exciting to create a new space and do things that have never been done before. I can’t wait to see people’s faces when they enter the new Club Seat Lounge.”

The lounge’s grand opening will take place tonight (Oct. 19) as it will be open for the Kelowna Rockets game, who take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

“We’re excited to have selected one of the premiere wineries in the Okanagan that truly enhances the experience of our VIP guests and club seat holders,” said GSL Group Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Mike Strawn. “We are proud to invest and partner with 50th Parallel Estate to provide a unique and elevated VIP space for our guests at Prospera Place. This partnership will further elevate the fan experience at all Kelowna Rockets hockey games.”

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 7:05 p.m.

