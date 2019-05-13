Provincial French competition has seven Vernon finalists

Several Vernon students have talked their way to the top of the podium.
10,000 students from across British Columbia completed this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire.
209 made the provincial finals, seven of which are from Vernon.
Vernon had three provincial winners.
Ulyana Doerksen, grade seven, got a second place.
Rowan Broadhead, grade seven, got a third place.
Charlize Calver, grade eight, also got a third place.
Audrey Friesen, Kaylee Peters, Ava Lee-Gock and Alexis Gauvin-Nice where finalists in the competition.
“Concours is an outstanding showcase and celebration of excellence in French language education,” said Greer Cummings, President of Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon.
Through participation in this competition, students develop their public speaking and relationship building skills in French, and ultimately the confidence to express their ideas clearly; skils which are are highly valued in today’s global society.
The provincial finals were hosted Saturday, May 4 at SFU Surrey.
