Provincial French competition has seven Vernon finalists

Three Vernon students placed in Concours dart oratoire

Several Vernon students have talked their way to the top of the podium.

10,000 students from across British Columbia completed this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire.

209 made the provincial finals, seven of which are from Vernon.

Vernon had three provincial winners.

Ulyana Doerksen, grade seven, got a second place.

Rowan Broadhead, grade seven, got a third place.

Charlize Calver, grade eight, also got a third place.

Audrey Friesen, Kaylee Peters, Ava Lee-Gock and Alexis Gauvin-Nice where finalists in the competition.

“Concours is an outstanding showcase and celebration of excellence in French language education,” said Greer Cummings, President of Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon.

Through participation in this competition, students develop their public speaking and relationship building skills in French, and ultimately the confidence to express their ideas clearly; skils which are are highly valued in today’s global society.

The provincial finals were hosted Saturday, May 4 at SFU Surrey.

