Dozens of organizations set up information booths in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, for the Vernon Seniors Fair. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Public flocks to Vernon Seniors Fair

More than 30 organizations were set up in Polson Parks Saturday

Polson Park played host to dozens of organizations set up wit h information booths during the Vernon Seniors Fair Saturday, Sept. 17.

More than 30 organizations are on hand until 3 p.m. to share how people can get involved with their various activities.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s been well organized, the weather is cooperating, there’s been a steady stream of people through here, I hope it’s something that’s done every year,” said Wendy Aasen with the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, which is looking for volunteers this year.

“We have lots of places that seniors can volunteer, and they’re the best volunteers hands down.”

Aasen said the society offers free digital literacy workshops which have garnered a lot of interest at the fair.

Over at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. tent, Andrea Campbell was busy showing the city that after a COVID-19 hiatus, they are back to holding in-person meetings with the public.

“We offer in-person education and in-person caregiver support groups, as well as tons of stuff online. So we’re just showing the City of Vernon that we’re back and that we’re here to support them,” Campbell said.

“It has been absolutely fantastic, so many people stopping to inquire about what they can do to be healthier, to maybe prevent the disease. They’ve stopped to talk to us that they’re supporting a loved one, so what they can do for caregiving or to support their parents or a neighbour or a friend.”

The fair also featured live music, a barbecue and games for kids.

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

