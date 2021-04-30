Public opinion at play for Okanagan Centre park upgrades

Improvements are swinging in for Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre Park. But before any ground is broken, the public is invited to have their say.

The district’s parks team is kicking off a park improvement project to address functional issues that were identified during the most recent Parks and Recreation Master Planning process. These include:

• washroom facilities

• accessibility and circulation

• picnic area

“Prior to the development of a conceptual design to be presented to council for budget approval, the team wants to hear from the community to better understand how you would like to see Okanagan Centre Park enhanced,” the district said.

Residents can have their say at letstalk.lakecountry.bc.ca and take the survey before May 16. If you provide your email at the end of the survey you will be entered to win one of four $50 gift certificates for Ok Patio Café.

Input will be reviewed and a conceptual design will be available to view in the summer. If council approves funding of the project, construction could begin as early as spring 2022.

