Public showing of Vernon youth’s vision and climate solution ideas

The event takes place at Village Green at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the visions that local youth have for Vernon’s future.

The City of Vernon’s Climate Action Advisory Committee is sponsoring a public show of youth’s vision and climate solution ideas on World Environment Day.

The event will take place at the Village Green Mall at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 to celebrate the visions that local youth have for Vernon’s future.

Students from across Vernon have been invited to participate in the initiative. All students entering are to be recognized by Council and their work may appear in future activities of the committee as well as featured in the Climate Action Plan.

The City of Vernon said they are committed to taking action on climate change. The City has created a Climate Action Advisory Committee and is preparing a climate action plan. This plan will propose a vision for a climate resilient Vernon and address both mitigation of greenhouse gases and preparation for the impacts of climate change.

“The community has an important role in building a climate resilient future and the Committee is reaching out in a number of ways,” city officials wrote in a press release. “The purpose of this outreach is to provide information about climate change worldwide, as well as the climate projections for Vernon, to gather information to use when building a vision for a climate resilient Vernon and to share information about the Committee and the planning process.”

For more information on how to get involved, visit vernon.ca/climate-action.

Related: Vernon students continue protesting, calling for climate action

