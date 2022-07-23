Public surveyed on North Okanagan trail plans

Focused on 2023-2033, the plan will provide a comprehensive review of the current state of trails and natural spaces. (File photo)

Residents have a chance to carve out their say on plans for trails.

The RDNO is seeking public input on a draft Trails and Natural Spaces master plan for inter-jurisdictional trails and natural spaces within Greater Vernon.

Work began in 2020 to develop goals and strategies for trail development and natural spaces over the next 10 years. The plan was drafted based on previous public engagement and research efforts, and RDNO is seeking further comment prior to completion in September.

“Developing this plan will enhance health and well-being of residents, provide environmental protection for sensitive areas, and play a key role in improving our residents’ quality of life,” said Ian Wilson, general manager of community services. “Through this process we are seeking feedback to ensure that we have heard the comments and considerations of our growing community”.

Residents are invited to join us at the following information sessions, where they will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on Greater Vernon trails and natural spaces, and the strategies proposed as part of the draft master plan:

· July 28 – Vernon Farmers Market at Kal Tire Place – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Aug. 11 – Okanagan Rail Trail pop-up booth at kilometre zero – 3 – 6 p.m.

Those unable to attend the sessions are encouraged to review the plan provide feedback online at rdno.ca/GVTNSMasterPlan until Aug. 22.

