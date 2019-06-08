Pumpkin alert: time to start growing a “Great Pumpkin”

Though it’s not exactly Halloween, but for those planning to enter the 19th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest in October, it is time to start thinking about growing a “Great Pumpkin”.

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, the Great Pumpkin Weigh In contest will be held Saturday, October 12. Weigh-in will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year we are pleased to announce a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,” said Patti Noonan Executive Director, with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. “This years weigh-in has been sponsored by Valley First who encourages everyone to grow with them.”

Winner in the adult category will take home $500 and winner in the children’s category will take home $50.

Children are also invited to stop by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and pick up a free giant pumpkin seed (while supplies last). Entry forms are available at the chamber office or by calling 250-546-8155.

The Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and families and spans 10 days. For more information, go to www.aschamber.com.

