(Contributed: Photography by M)

Pumpkin alert: time to start growing a “Great Pumpkin”

The Great Pumpkin Weigh In contest will be held Saturday, October 12

Though it’s not exactly Halloween, but for those planning to enter the 19th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest in October, it is time to start thinking about growing a “Great Pumpkin”.

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, the Great Pumpkin Weigh In contest will be held Saturday, October 12. Weigh-in will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year we are pleased to announce a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,” said Patti Noonan Executive Director, with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. “This years weigh-in has been sponsored by Valley First who encourages everyone to grow with them.”

Winner in the adult category will take home $500 and winner in the children’s category will take home $50.

Children are also invited to stop by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and pick up a free giant pumpkin seed (while supplies last). Entry forms are available at the chamber office or by calling 250-546-8155.

The Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and families and spans 10 days. For more information, go to www.aschamber.com.

Related: Great pumpkin drop off…and then some

Related: 18th Annual Pumpkin Harvest at IPE grounds Saturday

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Science centre ‘goes mad for science’

Just Posted

Pumpkin alert: time to start growing for

The Great Pumpkin Weigh In contest will be held Saturday, October 12

Golfing for ALS

The 4th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS takes place June 24 at Rise Golf Course.

Okanagan Science centre ‘goes mad for science’

Mad Science Corporate Challenge takes place on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Vernon flag football doubles numbers

Spring league grows from 60 players to 120 in one year

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Domesticated pigeon at Okanagan SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Support flows in after death of young Okanagan DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan pumped for inaugural Grizzly CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Most Read