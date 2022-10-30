Pumpkin Fest raises funds for Vernon Animal Care Society

RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler has turned pumpkin picking into funds for a charitable cause.

The realtors once again held their annual Pumpkin Fest pumpkin picking and charity event at the pumpkin patch on St. Annes Road in Armstrong. They provided hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, and treats for the kids and coupons for free pumpkins.

Most importantly, Salt Fowler raised $1,438 in matched donations for the Vernon and District Animal Care Society.

“This year was an amazing turnout with the weather being so beautiful and so many folks in town for Thanksgiving. We are so happy with the results, this is going to be our biggest charity donation yet from this event” said Gord Fowler, co-founder of RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler.

Salt Fowler has a history of giving back to their clients and to the community. In the past they have provided their clients with tickets to Vernon Vipers hockey games and admission to the water slide park. At Salt Fowler, a portion of each sale is reserved for charity and distributed at the end of the year to Hospice House or to local clients that have fallen on hard times.

This year, local businesses including Tim Horton’s, Caufield’s Engraving, Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen, Kal Tire, Vernon Teach and Learn and Buy Low Foods participated in Pumpkin Fest with contributions to support the annual event.

READ MORE: Armstrong has Halloween treats up sleeve

READ MORE: Scarecrows help stuff Armstrong-Spall Food Bank

Brendan Shykora

charityHalloween