Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

A tai chi and qigong instructor will provide information and teach special introductory classes on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Richard Lautsch will teach the classes at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Summerland Drop In, 9710 Brown St.

Organizers of the event say the two exercise styles are promoted as having medical benefits.

Qigong has similarities to tai chi and has been referred to as “the Mother of Tai Chi.”

The purpose of qigong is to work with one’s internal energy. The Chinese word “Qigong” translates roughly as “Energy Work,” or as “Breath Work.”

READ ALSO: Summerland Tai Chi program changes

READ ALSO: Tai chi and qigong session planned

But there are some notable differences between the two forms of exercise.

Moves in qigong tend to be in a single location with only occasional steps out and back, so it lends itself well to being done seated. Gentle, flowing movements that engage the whole body are repeated several times very slowly and meditatively in a gentle stretch and release which is coordinated with breathing.

Qigong is a perfect exercise for people who have trouble with memorizing the sequences of moves that tai chi requires – you just follow along with the instructor.

For those interested in a bit more of a challenge, tai chi (sometimes called Chinese Shadowboxing), unlike qigong, uses more floor space, turns, and steps.

It tends to resemble a graceful, slow-moving fight.

Moves tend to be sequential with very few repeats, so some memorization of moves is needed.

However, the tai chi form Lautsch will teach is short, with only 18 moves and a repeated section done in mirror image.

As a result, this particular form tends to be much easier to learn.

Participants will feel an early sense of accomplishment compared to the much longer forms that are generally taught.

Qigong and tai chi courses will run each Thursday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 at the Summerland Drop In.

For more information about the introductory session or courses, call Lautsch at 250-486-8089, or Susan Norie at 250-494-3370.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers blueliner player to watch

Trey Taylor makes initial list of NHL Central Scouting’s lookahead prospects for 2020 NHL draft

Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

Vernon and District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association to offer peer-support training

Vernon author distills history’s oldest story into lessons for today

Murray Shaw’s poetic rendering of the Epic of Gilgamesh launches at the Vernon library on Oct. 23

City of Vernon seeks people for committees

21 spots to be filled for 2020

Swap gets Vernon skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read