Winners of the Queen Silver Star candidates talent show are (from left) Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson, Miss Silver Star Rotary Mackenzie Kuziw and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake during Sunday’s Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Show at the Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Queen Silver Star candidates shine

Talents put on display during Vernon Winter Carnival event

They are more than just pretty faces!

Queen Silver Star candidates proved just that Sunday during the Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Party at the Schubert Centre.

From vocals and the violin to arts and dance, each of the seven candidates wowed the crowd with their talents.

The top three talents, chosen by Queen Silver Star Excellence Program judges, were Miss Silver Star Rotary Mackenzie Kuziw (who performed a colourful Ukrainian dance), Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson (who played the violin to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years) and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake (show shared her artistic side with a poem, picture and face painting).

These three candidates will perform at the Queen Silver Star Proclamation and Coronation Feb. 1. This is the final event of the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program, where scholarships will be awared and the Queen and Princess LVIII will be crowned.

The candidates are (click on each candidate to see photos learn more about them):

Miss Downtown Vernon Association Saira Abid

Miss We Care Home Health Services Mariya Blades

Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake

Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Georgia Currie

Miss Silver Star Rotary Mackenzie Kuziw

Miss Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine Angitha Mriduraj

Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees
Next story
Indoor golf is at Polson Park Mall

Just Posted

Wray service at Kal Tire Place

Fans are urged to attend a celebration of life for Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray Saturday

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Queen Silver Star candidates shine

Talents put on display during Vernon Winter Carnival event

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Indoor golf is at Polson Park Mall

Going for the green…

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Community lends a hand after fire

Fundraiser to aid fire victim’s wife

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Coldstream man still waiting for final decision regarding rezoning

To rezone, or not to rezone

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Most Read