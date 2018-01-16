Queen Silver Star candidates shine

They are more than just pretty faces!

Queen Silver Star candidates proved just that Sunday during the Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Party at the Schubert Centre.

From vocals and the violin to arts and dance, each of the seven candidates wowed the crowd with their talents.

The top three talents, chosen by Queen Silver Star Excellence Program judges, were Miss Silver Star Rotary Mackenzie Kuziw (who performed a colourful Ukrainian dance), Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson (who played the violin to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years) and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake (show shared her artistic side with a poem, picture and face painting).

These three candidates will perform at the Queen Silver Star Proclamation and Coronation Feb. 1. This is the final event of the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program, where scholarships will be awared and the Queen and Princess LVIII will be crowned.

The candidates are (click on each candidate to see photos learn more about them):

Miss Downtown Vernon Association Saira Abid

Miss We Care Home Health Services Mariya Blades

Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake

Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Georgia Currie

Miss Silver Star Rotary Mackenzie Kuziw

Miss Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine Angitha Mriduraj

Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson



