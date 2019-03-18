Queen Silver Star issues call for Vernon royalty

For many young girls, growing up with stories like Cinderella, becoming a queen or princess has long been a dream of theirs.

And that dream could become a reality. The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is now accepting applications.

“They (applications) are now available for young ladies 15-18 to apply and are available on the Vernon Winter Carnival website (https://vernonwintercarnival.com/qssep) the deadline is June 7, 2019,” said Celine Grosch, Queens Committee chairperson.

The six-month personal development program sees candidates take part in a wide variety of classes and events.

“We do our best to schedule the classes only two to three evenings per week, however; closer to events the weeks can get busier,” said Grosch.

The classes cover topics such as speechcraft, financial planning, the history of Vernon, self-defence, automotive care, hair care, Vernon tourism, dance lessons, nutrition and healthy living, personal boundaries and decision making, skin care and makeup application as well as etiquette.

Another important component of the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is fundraising. Funds raised by the candidates in the program are used to provide scholarships. Last year’s scholarships totaled more than $10,000. Past scholarships have included speech award, essay writing award, top fundraiser award and the knowledge of Vernon award.

“Throughout your candidacy, there will be various opportunities to help with fundraising, one of the main ways is through ticket sales to our main events: the Fashion Show, the Talent Showcase and Proclamation and Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th,” said Grosch.

“The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program requires a lot of work and dedication.”

Candidates commit to attending all classes, participating in all events and volunteering in the community. The time commitment can be extensive, however; candidates who join the program build long-lasting friendships, enhance their resume, build their confidence, obtain volunteer hours, are eligible to win scholarships and develop skills that will last them a lifetime.

“The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is committed to assisting candidates so they are able to perform well in school, as well as in the program.”

Those with questions or concerns can contact the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program Committee by email at queensilverstarvernon@gmail.com.

