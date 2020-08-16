Members of the RCMP attend an incident in Penticton in 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canada’s national police force has enjoyed a long history and Canada is one of the few places in the world where a police force is one of its national symbols.

Around the world, the image of the Mountie, wearing the traditional red serge uniform, is instantly recognizable as an image of Canada.

In recognition of the force’s 100th anniversary, here are a few questions about the RCMP.


