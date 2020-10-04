A will is an important legal document. This week, Oct. 4 to 10, is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. (Image by Rafa Bordes from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia.

If you haven’t made a will, or if your will is out of date, this week would be an ideal time to sit down and plan what happens to your estate.

Here are 10 questions to help give you some motivation.

While this quiz is an introduction to wills, it should not be used as a definitive guide in creating one’s will. For such information, please consult a legal expert.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of apples

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Answering the call: Oyama fire hall in need of paid-on-call firefighters

Just Posted

Traci’s Gift: Grandmother honours Vernon teen’s memory with fund for local families

Family of Traci Genereaux to sponsor families in need during Christmas

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Answering the call: Oyama fire hall in need of paid-on-call firefighters

The hall is currently at half of its full complement of 22 firefighters, and seeking new recruits

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

West Kelowna firefighters douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie

The blaze was started by an unauthorized campfire that spread to nearby grass and bush Oct. 2

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Police watchdog investigating after woman jumps from bridge in Chase after speaking with RCMP officer

The Independent Investigations Office is seeking people who witnessed the Oct. 2 incident.

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Central Okanagan students asked to curb COVID-risky behaviour

School district and Interior Health reliant on students and parents to observe social distancing restrictions

Most Read