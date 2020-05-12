A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

Rainbow shines on Kelowna General Hospital on International Nurses Day

‘The world seems dark right now, but healthcare workers are brightening it up’

A Kelowna photographer caught the moment a rainbow touched Kelowna General Hospital as a storm rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening.

On International Nurses Day, no less.

Steve Wensley of Prime Light Media shared the photo with Kelowna Capital News, saying he believes it “tells a good story.”

“The world seems dark right now, but healthcare workers are brightening it up,” Prime Light Media wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

