Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

It was a wild morning for weather in the Okanagan after a fall storm blew through the area.

Wind will pick up again this afternoon along with a change of showers. The temperatures for Friday will be about 12 C.

For Saturday, the morning will start out sunny and turn to rain with a day time high of 10 C.

On Sunday, more rain is anticipated with temperatures about 9 C.

RELATED: More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

In the Shuswap, Friday started out rainy but will clear by this evening, the high 12 C.

More rain on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures about 10 C.

To the South in the Similkameen, Environment Canada is forecasting an afternoon thunderstorm for Friday and a high of11 C.

Showers will begin again on Saturday morning and continue throughout the day, the high 7 C.

On Sunday, expect rain on and off throughout the day with temperatures about 9 C.

