Vernon residents near Kin Beach got to see some unusual visitors over the weekend.

Karen Edgeworth took a photo of eight American white pelicans enjoying the water of Okanagan Lake.

“They hung around most of the day (Sunday) and we saw them this morning as well,” said resident Dave (Doc) Lowry.

American pelicans are not strangers to the reasons. There have been multiple reports of the birds visiting up and down the Okanagan over the past decade.

