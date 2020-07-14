Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

The image was captured over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna with a Pixel 4XL android phone

A local astrophotographer captured a rare sight only some would be lucky enough to see.

Comet NEOWISE lit up the Northern Hemisphere accompanied by mystifying Aurora Borealis lights on July 14, close to Big Horn Lake near Kelowna. The image of the comet was uploaded to a space enthusiast Twitter account, allowing everyone to bask in its unworldly beauty.

READ MORE: Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

The bright comet NEOWISE, officially known as C/2020 F3, won’t pass Earth again for another 6,800 years according to the International Dark-Sky Association.

Astronomers are predicting that if NEOWISE continues to hold together, it will be visible in the morning sky until approximately July 16. Scientific research explains that comets are known to be unpredictable and will easily fall apart due to the warmth within the earth’s atmosphere, so keep your eye out, you still may catch a glimpse.

READ MORE: Can you hear anything in space?

Aviation and space

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spallumcheen looks to photo contest for website revamp

Just Posted

CN Rail doing repairs near Vernon road

Minor detour starting Monday, July 20, as work begins on 35th Avenue near Powerhouse Theatre

Major Vernon roadway to undergo construction next week

A sewer upgrade project will impact 25th Avenue traffic from Highway 6 to 43rd Street

Vernon Search and Rescue aids injured rail trail cyclist

Group’s Utility Terrain Vehicle proving to be a valuable asset on the popular trail

Agreement reached for Vernon beach maintenance

Deal between Okanagan Indian Band and Regional District of North Okanagan for Sandy Beach on OK Lake

Time’s running out for say in new Vernon park

A survey seeking input on the city’s new park design is set to close on July 20

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

The image was captured over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna with a Pixel 4XL android phone

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

‘We know people are going to come to Kelowna’: Mayor addresses COVID-19 cluster

The mayor said people need to continue following the advice of the medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

$135,000 of the city’s initial $225,000 commitment to the tournament will be held for a future bid

Oliver cherry farm allowed to continue operating following positive COVID-19 cases

Interior Health not concerned about health risk to individuals consuming products from farm

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close of Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Most Read