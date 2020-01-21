Rare leucistic hawk captured by Vernon photographer

Carla Hunt is now hoping she can catch photos of the bird in flight

Local photographer Carla Hunt captured an image of a leucistic Red-tailed Hawk on Monday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Carla Hunt photography)

A local photographer snapped a rare shot of an unusual Red-tailed Hawk.

On Monday, Jan. 21, photographer Carla Hunt captured an image of a leucistic Red-tailed Hawk.

“Leucism is a genetic condition in which parts or all of animal’s body surface lack cells capable of producing any type of pigment,” Hunt said.

Leucism, which is derived from the Greek word Leukos meaning “white,” is not very common, but this “ghost bird” — as it’s often called — has motivated Hunt to attempt to spot it again, hopefully this time in flight.

The condition is not to be confused with albinism, which is a condition where no melanin pigments are produced and thus are completely white and have red or pink eyes.

