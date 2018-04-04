RDNO invites public to have their say

Explore the wonderful local parks and trails our regional district has to offer

The Ribbons of Green Society is inviting the public to attend the upcoming RDNO Open House on April 11.(Photo submitted)

Winter is slowly fading and the warmer weather and melting snow are encouraging you to head outdoors and explore the wonderful local parks and trails our regional district has to offer.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is inviting residents to attend their upcoming open house which will showcase several departments. The RDNO is soliciting feedback from the public on their draft “Sub-Regional Open Space and Trails policy Preliminary Report.” This draft will be the foundation for the Sub-Regional Open Space Policy (OSP) for many of the open spaces and trails in the Greater Vernon area.

Also displayed at the RDNO open house will be a draft concept for the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Public input will also be encouraged regarding RDNO’s Solid Waste Management Plan.

Learn what is happening in your backyard and share your ideas with the RDNO on Wednesday, April 11 at the Vernon Library, 3:00 – 7 p.m.

You can also subscribe to an RDNO mailing list to receive their latest updates by email. More information is on the RDNO website (www.rdno.ca) under ‘Parks, Recreation, and Culture’.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is also keen for your feedback via an online survey concerning the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan. This master plan will provide Greater Vernon Recreation Services with long term direction towards the provision of recreation facilities, active lifestyle opportunities, and recreation services to meet the current and future needs of Greater Vernon residents and visitors.

They encourage all citizens to take part in the survey at the following website: www.gvrec.ca/recmasterplan

Once you’ve shared your recreation opinions, visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society website at www.ribbonsofgreen.ca for maps and details of our local trails.

Ingrid Neumann, Ribbons of Green Trails Society

Special to the Morning Star

