RDNO launches new E-Newsletter

A new e-newsletter, the Board Bulletin, has been launched to help keep the community informed about highlights and happenings from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The content will focus on highlights from the Board of Directors meetings, which can include decisions on bylaws, capital projects, engagement opportunities, and more. The Board Bulletin will also include information about ongoing RDNO projects, educational campaigns, and services.

“Decisions that are made at the Board Meetings are noticeable in our communities, on our drive to and from work, and in the offerings of services throughout the North Okanagan,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, Regional District of North Okanagan. “Because of this, the RDNO believes in the importance of sharing news and information with the community in a timely and accurate way.”

The e-newsletters will be sent out on the Friday following a Regular Board Meeting, and the first Board Bulletin e-newsletter was sent out at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Those interested in this service can subscribe at rdno.ca under Mailing Lists.

