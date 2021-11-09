Kelly Brown, left, and Tammy Wolzen of Royal LePage Downtown Realty donation portions of each sale to plant trees throughout Armstrong, some of which were planted in Memorial Park on Nov. 5. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Realtors plant a greener future in Armstrong

Pair donate a portion of home sale profits towards action against climate change

An Armstrong Realtor’s welcome-home gift to clients will help combat the climate crisis.

For the past year, Kelly Brown and Tammy Wolzen at Royal LePage Downtown Realty, have donated money for every sale to planting trees. While several clients planted the donation on their new property, others weren’t in a position to do so.

Now, those trees will be planted around the community.

“We wanted to do something for the community that we live and work in,” Brown said.

With support from local businesses Purple Springs Nursery and Taber’s Services, Brown planted trees in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Friday, Nov. 5.

Inspired by discussions on climate change, learning of the effects of deforestation and studies from Switzerland that point to the positive impacts planting trees would have on mitigating the crisis, Brown was left wondering: “Why aren’t we planting trees?”

Brown also looks to plant trees at Highland Park Elementary School and in a new park in the McLeod Subdivision.

“We want to thank everyone because if it were not for them, we couldn’t have done it,” Brown said.

But now, she’s extending her challenge to other businesses.

“Let’s freakin’ plant some trees,” she said. “I’d like to see it become a movement.”

Brown continues to write all levels of government and ministries urging for publicly managed forests and she said she’s turning her attention to include support from the oil and gas industry in planting trees.

“I’m so excited about having this grow into something more.”

Kelly Brown, left, and Tammy Wolzen of Royal LePage Downtown Realty donated a portion of each sale to plant trees throughout Armstrong, some of which were planted in Memorial Park on Nov. 5. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
