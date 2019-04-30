Armstrong Regional Cooperative is taking applications for recipients for its Fuel Good Day fundraiser at gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm in September. (Armstrong Regional Cooperative - photo)

Recipient applications open for North Okanagan Fuel Good Day

Armstrong Regional Cooperative will be accepting donation applicants until June 30

During Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s annual Fuel Good day in September, a minimum of five cents is donated per litre of gas sold.

Applications to be a recipient are open to registered non-profit and charitable organizations in the North Okanagan and Shuswap. The applications will remain open until June 30.

Each gas bar location in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Vernon will provide funding to a different organization.

The event raised more than $10,000 last year.

Recipients will be announced in August.

Apply here. (http://www.armstrong.coop/wordpress/2019/04/18/apply-now-to-be-a-recipient-of-funding-from-fuel-good-day-2019/)

