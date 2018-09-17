Regional District of North Okanagan hosts FireSmart workshop

Event goes Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m., at BX-Swan Lake Fire Hall

Whether you are doing regular yard maintenance or making large-scale changes during renovations or landscaping, you can make choices that will help protect your home from wildfire.

Residents looking for advice on how to protect their property from wildfire are invited to a free FireSmart workshop.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is hosting this workshop at the B.X. Fire Hall, 5764 Silver Star Road, Vernon, on Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m.

This workshop will be especially useful for property owners located in, and close to, forested and wildland areas.

RDNO staff will provide tips on how to avoid creating fuel sources and how to use the FireSmart zone method for managing your property, to help residents plan their fall yard clean up.

The presentation will also cover how to choose FireSmart and WaterWise plants for your yard.

If you have questions about this workshop, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
