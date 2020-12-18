Relief fund started for Vernon girl battling rare medical condition

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for Averi Morey, 12, diagnosed with aplastic anemia

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for Averi Armitage, 12, who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening medical condition known as aplastic anemia. (GoFundMe)

Friends and family are hoping Vernonites will show support for a 12-year-old local girl battling a rare medical condition.

Averi Morey was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital with a severe condition known as Aplastic Anemia, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by friends Jamie Carpenter and Heather Harney on behalf of Averi’s family.

Aplastic anemia is a rare and life-threatening condition that occurs when the body stops producing red blood cells, leaving people like Averi more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

COVID-19 has put a further strain on the family by preventing Averi from having contact with anyone outside her mom and dad, Jerica and Matt Armitage. It’s led to them having to leave their one-year-old daughter, Anica, at home in Vernon with her stepfather while they stay in Vancouver full time to care for Averi, who’s affectionately known as Aviator or Little Boo Boo.

The funds raised will be used to support the Armitage family, whose incomes have been significantly affected by the medical emergency. Funds will also go towards accommodations in Vancouver for Jerica and Averi’s medical expenses once she’s discharged from hospital.

“Though this is a treatable medical issue, they will be working on a treatment plan and waiting at least three months, if not more, to see if the plan is working,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

Though visits from friends and extended family aren’t possible given her compromised immune system and the pandemic, an outpouring of well wishes via call, text and social media have warmed the family’s hearts.

Averi’s close friend, Georgia Huack, is showing her support by staying home from school so she can be there to FaceTime with Averi while she settles into her new normal.

Troy Mick, a former neighbour to the Armitage family, describes young Averi as “absolutely amazing,” and asked that Vernonites to help out the family in any way they can, as they always do.

“I’m asking you to find in your heart to donate whatever you can as I know the Armitage family would appreciate it,” Mick said. “Let’s step up Vernon as I know Vernonites are amazing and will always help one of their own.”

Brendan Shykora

fundraiserHealth