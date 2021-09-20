Repairing Vernon area’s riparian habitat

Group looking for helping hands to strengthen area along BX Creek

Vernonites are set to restore riparian areas along BX Creek this Saturday and you’re invited.

In celebration of BC Rivers Day, the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society (OSS), in partnership with the City of Vernon, will enhance the wetland and riparian habitat along the creek at Deleenheer on Sept. 25.

These thick plant growth areas along streams, creeks, rivers and ponds are important for people and wildlife alike but are dwindling.

Urban and agricultural development is cited as the reason behind the loss of 75 per cent of riparian habitats in the Okanagan.

These areas are the last line of defence for water that’s run off the land and into lakes and streams, OSSS said. A healthy habitat helps filter out pollutants and sediment from that runoff. Trees’ roots, underbrush and other vegetation also help stabilize the banks, decreasing soil erosion, and aiding in flood protection.

OSS is calling for volunteers who wish to help by planting native trees, shrubs and wildflowers on Sept. 25. For more information and to RSVP, visit osstewardship.eventbrite.ca.

