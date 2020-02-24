Resolutions back on track with Vernon Wellness Fair

16th annual fair will showcase tons of products, gear to give that extra boost of motivation

The 16th annual Vernon Wellness Fair returns to the Vernon Recreation Centre this weekend. (Contributed)

Many may have fallen off the wagon with their fitness goals in 2020, but with the return of the Vernon Wellness Fair, it’s the perfect time to reset and push forward.

More than 100 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products will be on site at the Vernon Recreation Centre Feb. 29-March 1 for the fair’s 16th year.

“This event is great for anyone who is looking for some healthy lifestyle changes, to pamper themselves or to become inspired to live a healthy life,” event organizer Shara Mendoza said.

Vendors will share the best of the best from the wellness industry, including healthy foods, supplements, skin care, chemical-free products, fitness clothing, essential oils, seniors services, spiritual counsellors, makeup and more.

Admission is free and the event runs 10-5 p.m. Saturday and 10-4 p.m. Sunday in the rec centre’s auditorium and gymnasium.

A large welcome table boasting exciting prizes, welcome bags and samples will also be set up.

