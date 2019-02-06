Restaurant Olympics serve up chilly competition

Vernon Winter Carnival event sees servers traverse obstacle course in freezing temperatures

Brianna Woodcock, from the Longhorn Pub, tries to balance a tray of shots while while sticking a ball through the obstacle course during Monday’s Restaurant Olympics at Kelly O’Bryan’s, one of the many Vernon Winter Carnival events. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Despite frigid conditions, Vernon servers braved the elements to serve up some chilly competition.

The Restaurant Olympics got underway at Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant and Pub Monday, Feb. 4.

Servers from various local pubs and restaurants were challenged with carrying trays of drinks through a complex obstacle course.

From pouring shots with hockey gloves to traversing hay bales and tires, the servers literally kept their cool as the mercury dropped to well below zero.

In fact, even the shots were freezing into slush, creating some additional challenges for competitors.

The teams of four rallied through the relay at a shot for a spot on the podium.

Mr. Mike’s cleaned up, with Mike’s Moos claiming gold and The Steakhoes earning bronze. The Steakhoes, sporting pirate hats and swords to the Pirate’s Carnival theme, were also awarded Best Dressed.

Second place went to Team Victory from Kelly O’Bryan’s.

