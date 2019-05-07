Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

You can put hanging out on the pier back on your list of summer plans this year.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has finished the restoration work on the Rotary Pier at Kalamalka Lake, and has opened the pier for public use.

“We recognize that people have had to wait quite some time while we worked on the permitting and insurance claim process,” said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services, RDNO. “The RDNO is thrilled to be opening the popular pier in time for summer, and thank the public for their patience.”

Flooding in 2017 caused extensive damage to the surface of the pier and the underwater supports, making it unsafe to access. The District of Coldstream now owns the pier, but the damage occurred during RDNO ownership, so the RDNO oversaw the restoration work.

Related: Restoration work on Coldstream pier to begin

Related: Kal Lake pier’s future in question

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.