Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model

A winner for the global competiton will be crowned March 11

Revelstoke’s Jennifer Bowden is aiming to be a new model for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Jennifer Bowden has entered a global competition to be the new cover model for a popular tattoo lifestyle magazine.

For the fourth year in a row, the publication is recruiting models for a chance to be featured on its cover, plus a cash prize of $25,000.

Bowden’s first tattoo was a tribal butterfly when she was 20. She said it was not long until she “really got into it” and now has 28 tattoos, ranging from anchors to snakes.

If crowned winner, Bowden plans to take her kids on their dream fishing trip to Mexico or Hawaii. (Submitted)

Bowden said she has been body conscious her entire life and the more tattoos she gets, the more comfortable she becomes.

“They give me confidence and that is addictive.”

Several of her tattoos also hold special significance, including a dragonfly which Bowden said is a nod to her father who died in a car crash coming home from Mica Dam.

Another is a heart with a banner that says “myself,” which she got after marital separation and losing 60 pounds.

“It’s to remind myself that I matter and I should make myself happy,” said Bowden.

If Bowden wins the competition, she plans to take her two kids on their dream fishing trip to Hawaii or Mexico to catch exotic species like mahi-mahi and marlin. Bowden would also upgrade her boat.

“We live to fish.”

Bowden said the sport gives her kids normalcy during COVID-19 and Williamson Lake is a favourite spot. The family became frustrated this summer after the city restricted fishing at the lake after a swimmer stepped on a hook.

To help, Bowden’s 12-year-old made an instinctual video for social media on how to fish the lake safely. In response, Bowden said she has been in touch with the province, which now plans to put in another dock, specifically for fishing.

The winner of the Inked contest is chosen by the public using online voting, where the model with the most votes gets the grand prize.

Bowden said she loves the tattoo world as she finds it non-judgmental, and accepting of all body shapes and sizes, which she said is uncommon for modelling.

To vote for Bowden, visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2021/jennifer-bowden?fbclid=IwAR2Yv9vlGFIJ5ARp9Fsj2JFNlKS8UrXw2umVky-ih9L0KTAt9SIHvtgqx8s and people can vote daily. The winner will be crowned March 11.

