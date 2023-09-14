The annual Ride Don’t Hide cycling event in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch takes place in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo contributed-Wedded Bliss Photography)

Ride Don’t Hide pedals towards mental health funding in Vernon

The annual cycling fundraiser takes place in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16

There is still time to tune up your bike and join an effort to boost mental health supports in the North Okanagan.

Ride Don’t Hide Vernon is a cycling event that raises thousands annually for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Vernon branch.

To take part, people can show up at Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 a.m., and register on site and enjoy the festivities before heading out on their preferred route.

By taking part in Ride Don’t Hide, participants are helping CMHA Vernon raise essential funds for services that work to keep young people out of crisis and support them with mental health help when they need it.

Funds raised will be matched by the Galbraith Family Foundation.

Cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Already, roughly $23,000 has been raised in Vernon towards a goal of $80,000. Peter MacDougall is the top fundraiser having generated $2,135.

For more information or to register in advance, click here.

