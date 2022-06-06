Ride for mental health gearing up in Greater Vernon

The Vernon ride is one of the most successful Ride Don’t Hide events in the country. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Ride Don’t Hide Vernon is back and ready to get moving for mental health!

The event at Creekside Park in Coldstream Sunday, June 12, aims to raise awareness and help break the stigma surrounding mental health while raising vital funds to support Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon’s programs and services.

“Ride Don’t Hide is a welcoming, inclusive community event that brings friends, families, and local community members together. The event encourages folks to move more, stress less, cope better,” said Lenai Schmidt, CMHA Vernon’s manager of wellness and rehabilitation programs.

The community event is a ride, not a race, with routes designed for riders and walkers of all ages and abilities – from novice to the advanced. Regardless of distance, you will travel a route supported from start to finish with water stations provided by The Phoenix Steakhouse and Bar to fuel the journey, fans to cheer you on, and a fun day for a great cause!

Tim Hortons, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual and Aloha Okanagan are providing treats while The Hot Room @Studio be will provide the warm-up and cool-down activities. Clearwater Physical Therapy will also be available to help any riders experiencing aches and pains before or after their ride.

Okanagan Science Centre is providing fun activities for families and Olympia Cycle & Ski will be on-site to help with any bike tune-ups. Neuron Mobility will also be on hand showcasing its new e-bikes that are around town.

“For those who need help with their mental health, CMHA is often the first point of contact. Reaching out for support can often feel overwhelming.” said Schmidt. “We are so thankful for the support from the community. You help fund essential mental health programs and services when you ride or stride. We’re so grateful for our Ride Don’t Hide-ers who help make this possible.”

Registering for Ride Don’t Hide ensures your family, friends, and colleagues have access to CMHA Vernon’s mental health programs and services when they need it most.

To join or learn more, visit; https://cmha.donordrive.com/event/vernonbc.

