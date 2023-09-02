Riders rev support for Toy Run from Vernon to Lumby

Vernon Butcher Boys employees Vicky D (left) and Charlee S (centre) helped Santas Anonymous Society president Perry Wainwright with a toy and cash drive. The event at the store was held in memory of longtime Butcher Boys employee Judy Mallett (pictured in poster, centre), a founding member of the society who died in 2020. (Andy King Photo)

There’s an increased drive to support the group that has been helping needy children of the North Okanagan since 1989.

Santas Anonymous Society’s 35th annual Motorcycle Toy Run rides Sunday, Sept. 10.

Riders leave Kalamalka Lake Lookout at noon and cruise to Lumby’s Oval Park, where there will be prizes, a Lions Club barbecue and beer garden until 3 p.m.

The Toy Run is Santas Anonymous’ biggest fundraiser of the year, helping provide toys and cash donations to cover operating costs and put big smiles on little faces not just at Christmas but year-round for birthdays.

The need for support is even greater this year as the society is facing increased costs.

“Our rent has doubled, the building sold,” said Perry Wainwright, society president.

Santas have operated out of the office at #2, 4320 29th Street since 2002, but understand the new owner is also facing increased costs.

Therefore they are hoping the community will come out in full force to greet the riders in Lumby.

“I’m really urging the public to come out and support us this year,” said Wainwright, adding that some incredible door prizes have been donated from “amazing” Vernon merchants.

“Anybody bringing a toy or a cash donation gets a door prize ticket.”

Santas Anonymous gives parents who are struggling the opportunity to visit Santa’s office and select gifts for their children aged zero to 12, for Christmas and birthdays. The volunteer-run society serves families in Greater Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby, Cherryville, Enderby and Falkland.

The office is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 250-542-4448 to make an appointment.

