Rock for Care raises $5,040

The Longhorn Pub owner Aftaab Dhillon (left) presents a cheque from the Rock for Care event held April 22 to VJH Foundation Director Paul Morgan. (Submitted Photo)

Twelve hours and 12 bands for a rockin’ good cause.

The eighth annual ‘Rock for Care’ held April 22 at The Longhorn Pub raised $5,040 for Women’s & Children’s Health Services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Organized by The Longhorn Pub and musician Rick Zipp from The Wheely Nawties, ‘Rock for Care’ is held annually with local bands donating their time and talents in a 12-hour non-stop entertainment from noon to midnight. Twelve B.C. bands took the stage, with a new act performing every hour.

Funds are raised from admission to the event and through proceeds from auction items donated by local businesses.

“We would like to thank all our patrons and sponsors for their support of Rock for Care,” said The Longhorn Pub proprietor, Aftaab Dhillon. “Our vendors generously provided auction items that helped make the event a great success. Molson Breweries, Sleeman Breweries, The Rise Golf Course, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club and Vernon Golf and Country Club were some of the many vendors who took part in the auction.”

“We are so grateful to the owners, employees, sponsors, and patrons of the Longhorn Pub for eight years of celebrating and supporting healthcare through the 12 hour Rock for Care. It is through the generosity and caring of community leaders like The Longhorn Pub that we have excellent healthcare in Vernon,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

“I also wish to thank the musicians who have given so generously of their time for without them this wouldn’t happen. A lot of work goes into this event, and many benefits to health care are the result.”

Since 2009, ‘Rock for Care’ has raised $36,839.17 towards medical equipment for the hospital.

Longhorn Pub manager Dan Ondzik, auction contributor Mike Collins, pub owner Aftaab Dhillon, Lake City Casino Guest Services Paul Martin, and Mayor and auction contributor Akbal Mund show off the auction items available at the Longhorn Pub’s Rock For Care fundraiser April 22. (Photo submitted)