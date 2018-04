Admissions from tonight’s Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation public event going to Humboldt

Roller skating enthusiasts can support the Humboldt Broncos.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Registration will donate all of tonight’s (Friday) admissions from the highly popular public roller skating night to the GoFundMe page supporting the Broncos following last week’s devastating bus crash.

The page has raised more than $10 million in donations.

Public roller skating runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hassen Arena.