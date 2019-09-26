PRESENTING FUNDING Peggy Southin, president of the Rotary Club of Peachland, presents Darlene Haslock, manager of operations at JoeAnna’s House with a cheque for $2,000. The club has raised well over $10000 for this facility in the past two years. (Photo by Chris Boyle, Rotary Club of Peachland)

Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

The Rotary Club of Peachland has given a donation of $2,000 to JoeAnna’s House, an accommodation facility for families of out-of-town patients at Kelowna General Hospital.

The cheque was presented during the Rotary Club’s meeting on Sept. 26.

READ ALSO: JoeAnna’s House construction breaks ground in Kelowna

READ ALSO: NHL players back this summer to bat for JoeAnna’s House

Over the past two raised more than 10,000 for JoeAnna’s House.

Construction on the 20-room facility was started in October, 2018. The fundraising campaign is for $8 million.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Cadet earns honours at Basic Survival Course

Just Posted

Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

City wins honourable mention for Climate and Energy Action at UBCM convention

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

See nature through the eyes of local impressionists at Armstrong gallery’s October Art Show

Three artists’ works will be featured at the gallery from Oct. 3-26

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Most Read