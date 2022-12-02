Rotary puts ‘brain bikes’ in gear at Vernon schools

Left to right: Calvin Reich of Silver Star Rotary; Dr. Christine Perkins, School District 22 superintendent; teacher Brittany Weber; student Kieran Terleski; Jacqueline Rivard with Kalamalka Rotary; Christine Love, director of instruction and student services; and Janice Foster with Vernon Rotary. (Submitted photo)

Vernon area Rotary clubs are providing funds for healthy brains.

The Kalamalka, Vernon and Silver Star Rotary clubs each donated $3,000 for a total of $9,000 to purchase ‘brain bikes’ for the Vernon School District.

Brain bikes, which are now available for students to use in their classrooms, provide significant benefits for learning and health. Exercise that raises the heart rate stimulates the brain in a way that improves memory, concentration and attention. Exercise also helps put the “feel good” brain chemicals into balance, which benefits children who are hyperactive, sad or otherwise not in the mood for learning.

The Rotary clubs say that when children discover that exercise helps with learning, feeling good and self esteem, they will choose to make exercise a lifelong habit.

