Royalty crowned at Summerland Blossom Pageant

PRINCESS CORONATION Outgoing Blossom Princess Tiana Ferlizza, left, passes her crown to Katrina Kirschmann, one of two princesses at the Blossom Pageant on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Candidates gave speeches, showed talents and answered questions at the 2019 Summerland Blossom Pageant at Centre Stage Theatre on the weekend.

The two-night event featured speeches and talent demonstrations from the eight candidates on Friday evening and the coronation ceremony on Saturday evening.

“To the young woman who will wear this crown after me, lead with kindness and through example. We are not perfect, but we can still inspire, guide and love,” said outgoing Blossom Queen Olivia Corps. “Have fun. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so embrace it all. And bring snacks.”

This year’s Blossom Queen is Sage Beddome, Miss Zias.

“To the seven girls sitting here, you guys are the ones who made this experience truly amazing,” Beddome said after receiving the Blossom Queen crown. “There isn’t a better group of girls I could ask for. Thank you for helping me keep a positive outlook on life.”

The two princesses are Katrina Kirschmann, Miss Inkworks and Verity Taylor, Miss Rotary.

Over the next year, the three will attend events and functions within the community and will represent the community at special events around the province.

In addition, candidates received a number of awards at the coronation ceremony.

Kirschmann was named Miss Congeniality. She was chosen for this title by the pageant candidates.

Delayne Cupples, Miss Action Festival, received the People’s Choice Award, the Committee Award, the Volunteer Award and the Top Fundraiser Award.

Taylor received the Talent Award and the Public Speaking Award.

Beddome received the Local Knowledge Award.

Other candidates were Nilah Gaudiuso, Mis Montessori School; Hannah Patterson, Miss Summerset Massage Therapy; Katie Van Bergeyk, Miss Avery Law Office and Kiah Allen, Miss Kiwanis.

A NEW PRINCESS Outgoing princess Jessica O’Gorman, left, congratulates Verity Taylor during the coronation ceremony. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

A NEW QUEEN Summerland Blossom Queen Sage Beddome speaks after receiving her crown at the Summerland Blossom Pageant on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

A MOMENT OF WAITING The eight candidates and the three reigning royalty members wait with anticipation as the 2019-2020 Summerland Royalty members are announced. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)