Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

Unisus School in Summerland has started its 2020 to 2021 school year with COVID-19 protocols put in place. (Contributed)

Unisus School in Summerland has started its school year, with students from pre-Kindergarten to Grades 11 and 12.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students now have their temperatures checked before being brought to their classrooms. This is one of the new safety protocols at the school, determined in the spring.

READ ALSO: Boarding school in Summerland prepares for coming school year

READ ALSO: Unisus School adapts to online learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Additional safety measures include limiting class sizes to 14 students from a maximum of 20, installing plexiglass dividers between each student working together in pods, ensuring staff members wear protective visors and completely minimizing classroom materials and personal items.

Additional cleaning strategies include static electric cleaning of classrooms, and increased janitorial staff disinfecting all surface touch areas.

Finally, UV surface pathogen control is currently being installed in the ducts and classrooms as an extra layer of protection.

The private school’s directors say these investments into health and safety measures are expected in a private school environment.

For information about the programming and to speak with an educational consultant, visit unisus.ca email info@unisus.ca.

