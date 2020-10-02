Safety tips to avoid a fire in your dryer

A dryer fire caused alarm in Penticton on Oct. 1

National Fire Prevention Week starts Oct. 4, and it’s a good time to remember some additional safety tips.

In Penticton, firefighters closed off Front Street early morning on Oct. 1 after smoke started to fill a local business.

The fire turned out to be contained to the dryer the business used.

This year’s fire prevention week is focused on dangers in the kitchen, but sources like dryers are still a risk of starting fires.

READ MORE: Fire Chief for a Day rounds off Fire Prevention Week

When it comes to reducing the chance of a fire in a dryer, the first and easiest thing to do is make sure the lint trap is regularly cleaned.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the international non-profit that develops each year’s fire prevention week, lack of cleaning is the leading cause of dryer fires.

Before or after you run a load of laundry through the dryer, clean the lint filter and remove any lint that has gathered around the drum.

Here are some more tips for reducing the risk of a fire in a dryer:

  • Make sure the exhaust for the dryer is clear and the outside vent isn’t blocked.
  • Keep your dryer maintained. Some dryers use gas, and should be inspected by a qualified professional.
  • Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and make sure you don’t overload your dryer.
  • If you leave your home, or when you go to bed, turn off your dryer.

fire

