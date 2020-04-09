Vernon Safeway delivered close to 80 bouquets from its floral department to seniors at Columbus Court Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)

Safeway delivers bouquets to Vernon’s self-isolating seniors

Vernon Safeway delivered 79 bouquets to Columbus Court residents Wednesday, April 8

Seniors at Vernon’s Columbus Court found a floral surprise in their lobby Wednesday morning, courtesy of their local Safeway.

Vernon Safeway delivered close to 80 unsold bouquets from its floral department to the retirement home — a gift intended as a pick-me-up for seniors self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is way more than we ever expected,” said Columbus Court administrator Theresa D’Agosto, who was contacted by Safeway a few days before the delivery.

D’Agosto said she was expecting a single flower for each resident. Instead, Safeway filled the Columbus Court lobby with 79 bouquets, enough to give a full bouquet to all 71 residents and eight staff members.

“It just shows how the community is coming together and helping each other out and cheering them up in various ways, and this is one beautiful way to do that,” D’Agosto said.

Given the higher risk for seniors amid COVID-19, Columbus Court residents have been taking self-isolation seriously in order to protect themselves and their neighbours.

“Some of these people haven’t left their suites, not because they can’t or they’re sick, but because they’re recognizing what the government wants us to do, and so they’re doing their part,” she said.

“This is just an awesome thank you for that.”

Safeway isn’t done delivering. Staff at Columbus Court were told the grocery store plans to send flowers to other retirement homes in the city.

READ MORE: Love shared with Vernon’s health-care heroes via white hearts

WATCH: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan choir members sing together virtually

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

Safeway delivers bouquets to Vernon’s self-isolating seniors

Vernon Safeway delivered 79 bouquets to Columbus Court residents Wednesday, April 8

Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Organization couldn’t hold annual banquet because of COVID-19

Community Champion: Helping through song and dance

March Community Champion Jasvinder Singh Khatra is a believer in multiculturalism

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

WATCH: Okanagan choir members sing together virtually

UpStage Kelowna Show Choir wanted to sing together, even if it’s in video form

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for April 9, 2020.

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

LEGO – it’s not just for children anymore

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

Most Read