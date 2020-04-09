Safeway delivers bouquets to Vernon’s self-isolating seniors

Vernon Safeway delivered close to 80 bouquets from its floral department to seniors at Columbus Court Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)

Seniors at Vernon’s Columbus Court found a floral surprise in their lobby Wednesday morning, courtesy of their local Safeway.

Vernon Safeway delivered close to 80 unsold bouquets from its floral department to the retirement home — a gift intended as a pick-me-up for seniors self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is way more than we ever expected,” said Columbus Court administrator Theresa D’Agosto, who was contacted by Safeway a few days before the delivery.

D’Agosto said she was expecting a single flower for each resident. Instead, Safeway filled the Columbus Court lobby with 79 bouquets, enough to give a full bouquet to all 71 residents and eight staff members.

“It just shows how the community is coming together and helping each other out and cheering them up in various ways, and this is one beautiful way to do that,” D’Agosto said.

Given the higher risk for seniors amid COVID-19, Columbus Court residents have been taking self-isolation seriously in order to protect themselves and their neighbours.

“Some of these people haven’t left their suites, not because they can’t or they’re sick, but because they’re recognizing what the government wants us to do, and so they’re doing their part,” she said.

“This is just an awesome thank you for that.”

Safeway isn’t done delivering. Staff at Columbus Court were told the grocery store plans to send flowers to other retirement homes in the city.

