Volunteers needed to help with the Salute to the Sockeye Festival which runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, 2022, a dominant year in the four-year cycle of the salmon. (File photo)

Salute the sockeye’s journey to and from the Shuswap by volunteering for festival

Three-week festival celebrating the salmon run’s dominant year begins Sept. 30

Just 11 weeks to go!

The Salute to the Sockeye takes place on the dominant year of the salmon’s four-year cycle. The Adams River Salmon Society focuses on organizing and running the Salute, which this year goes from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The society could use your help.

Volunteers are needed for the Salute to the Sockeye Festival, with morning and afternoon shifts available daily at Tsútswecw Provincial Park.

Adams River sockeye have held a central place for the Secwepemc people of the Shuswap lakes and Adams Lake for thousands of years, and continue to do so.

The festival includes many activities and programs, so there are a variety of positions to choose from. They include welcome hosts, souvenir tent staff, parking attendants and admissions staff.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, you’re invited to go to the the Adams River Salmon Society website to fill out an application, or visit their Facebook page.

Pop-up banner image ×