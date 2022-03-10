Samosa sales support Vernon woman battling cancer

Picking up some tasty lunch, dinner or snacks will help a local lady fighting for her life.

Samosa Joes is holding a fundraiser March 10-12, where 15 per cent of all sales will be donated to help Dot Glennie with cancer treatments.

Glennie, who has been a Vernon resident for 28 years, is a mother to three children, and grandma to two boys.

“Family is everything to Dot,” Samosa Joes owner Joe Patel said. “Anyone who knows Dot would say she is a very kind and giving person, she would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Dot has always been a very positive, vibrant member of the community, and is now in need of help from the community she has grown to love and call her home.”

Glennie was diagnosed with a rare aggressive cancer in both her lungs and breathing tubes on Nov. 20. She will be doing regular treatment plans as well as private alternative treatments that do come at a cost.

“As Dot is already very ill and weak from this horrible disease, she will not be able to return to work to take care of all of the extra unexpected costs,” Patel said.

Samosa Joes is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2905 33rd St.

