Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)

COVID-19 won’t stop Santa from paying a visit to a Vernon mall this Christmas season.

The Village Green Shopping Centre has found a way to safely continue its Santa experience, with contactless visits to Santa’s workshop beginning Nov. 28.

“We have worked hard with Santa this year to find a contactless way for you to meet the big guy and experience the magic of the season,” the shopping centre said on its website.

The Santa experience will be a little different this year.

Parents must book a visit ahead of time by donation to community partner United Way Southern Interior BC. Visitors are asked to make an online contribution to the volunteer-run organization at the same time as booking their Santa visit.

Visits are booked in 10-minute intervals, with each visitor getting seven to eight minutes with St. Nick.

Parents or children who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to cancel visits by emailing vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com.

Photos won’t be provided this year, but parents will be able to take their own photos or videos of their child’s contactless visit.

Each Santa visit allows up to four people from the same household to take part in the experience. Families with more than four people are asked to contact the shopping centre ahead of time at vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com to book a subsequent visit.

Visitors won’t be able to bring their pets to meet Santa, in keeping with the shopping centre’s policies.

Visit the Village Green Shopping Centre’s website to book a visit to Santa’s workshop Nov. 28 to Dec. 23,

