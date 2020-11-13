COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)

Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

COVID-19 won’t stop Santa from paying a visit to a Vernon mall this Christmas season.

The Village Green Shopping Centre has found a way to safely continue its Santa experience, with contactless visits to Santa’s workshop beginning Nov. 28.

“We have worked hard with Santa this year to find a contactless way for you to meet the big guy and experience the magic of the season,” the shopping centre said on its website.

The Santa experience will be a little different this year.

Parents must book a visit ahead of time by donation to community partner United Way Southern Interior BC. Visitors are asked to make an online contribution to the volunteer-run organization at the same time as booking their Santa visit.

Visits are booked in 10-minute intervals, with each visitor getting seven to eight minutes with St. Nick.

Parents or children who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to cancel visits by emailing vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com.

Photos won’t be provided this year, but parents will be able to take their own photos or videos of their child’s contactless visit.

Each Santa visit allows up to four people from the same household to take part in the experience. Families with more than four people are asked to contact the shopping centre ahead of time at vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com to book a subsequent visit.

Visitors won’t be able to bring their pets to meet Santa, in keeping with the shopping centre’s policies.

Visit the Village Green Shopping Centre’s website to book a visit to Santa’s workshop Nov. 28 to Dec. 23,

READ MORE: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

READ MORE: Enderby Christmas toy drive, gift campaign set to launch

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Just Posted

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)
Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

Conditions on Westside Road, Friday morning (Nov. 13).
Vehicle over embankment on Westside Road

The incident happened near Fintry about 10:30 a.m. Friday

Fire truck (File photo)
Vehicle spins out on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Emergency crews on scene, expect delays

Emergency crews have the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna blocked as they are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Police say traffic in both directions will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues. (Facebook)
Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake

First World War internment prisoners heap their baggage onto a truck, prior to departure from Vernon train station, February 27, 1919. The story of Canada’s first internment camps from 1914-1920 is told in the film That Never Happened, which will be screened by Zoom by the Vernon and District Family History Society Sunday, Nov. 15. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, Photo No. 25372).
Vernon internment camp part of family history society film screening

First World War camp at what is now Seaton Secondary part of film That Never Happened

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Google Image:
COVID-19 case isolated to Kelowna yoga class

The City of Kelowna is confirming one person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 3 class

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Kelowna's Jesse Pez, charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged Oct. 31 stabbing, is out on bail. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged in alleged Halloween stabbing out on bail

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged stabbing on Oct. 31

Most Read