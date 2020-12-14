Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)

Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Santa Claus says he will miss hearing Christmas wishes and taking pictures with Salmon Arm’s children at the Piccadilly Mall this year, but he knows that keeping up with COVID-19 safety measures is the right thing to do.

Plans were made to offer the usual photos with Santa at the mall if the pandemic situation allowed, but as Christmas approaches the choice was made to postpone until next year. Santa Claus said the possibility of taking photos while six feet apart was raised, but the part of the yearly ritual he enjoys most is hearing children’s Christmas wishes and all the things they have done to make sure they stay off the naughty list.

Santa confirmed that as health authorities have suggested, he is magically immune to COVID-19, but he is concerned he might still be able to spread the virus if he gets too close.

Read More: Salmon Arm Observer’s visit with Santa

Read More: Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Santa offered a few tips for Shuswap children who want to ensure they make the ‘nice’ list in 2020. He said the big three still apply: Listen to your parents, share your stuff, and keep your room clean. He also said it’s important to be smart about COVID-19, washing hands and taking other precautions.

Although the rest of the world has been shut down for at least part of the past year, Santa Claus said things are as busy as ever at the North Pole.

Read More: Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Read More: Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

As for keeping up Christmas cheer in a year as abnormal as 2020 with all of the festive events cancelled, Santa said it is best to focus on home and quality time with family.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade
Next story
PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization

Just Posted

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The 61st annual Carnival will go ahead with COVID protocols squarely in place Feb. 5-14, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival saddles up for wild west event

Plans for 61st annual Vernon winter tradition moving ahead with strict COVID protocols in place

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Police corporal, Jesse O'Donaghey, Joy Haxton and Kim Sylvestre stand together with toy donations (RCMP photo)
Lake Country’s toy drive is a huge success, despite COVID-19

Central Okanagan is filled with giving residents who donated over 235 toys and $7000 in cash

Thirty-four unionized workers, represented by MoveUp, started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne closes two Vernon banks due to strike action

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp raise voices after rejecting credit union’s final offer

Members of Vernon Search and Rescue on a Thursday, Dec. 10, evening search for a family whose vehicle was stuck along a forest service road in the Falkland area. (VSAR Facebook)
3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR uses busy weekend as a reminder to stay safe outdoors

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The man is facing a number of potential charges, according to West Kelowna RCMP

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
Penticton students helping the homeless

KVR students put together 94 care bags and Queen’s Park Ks made hand-made pictures

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

Most Read